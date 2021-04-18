Canceled 'Taste of the Northside' event affecting more than just the taste buds of Fiesta fanatics

Started by the Brighton Center 22 years ago, the event is their biggest annual fundraiser as they continue to serve children with special needs.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second-straight year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic Fiesta fanatics will have to fiesta without the ‘Taste of the Northside’ event this upcoming June.

“On the north side of town, it’s become their Fiesta event that they really adopted, and it’s really the only large Fiesta experience on the north side,” Chief Development Officer at the Brighton Center Katrina Campbell said.

Started by the Brighton Center 22 years ago, an event that started as a small wine and food tasting event quickly evolved into an event that brings out about 7,000 people and 65 different restaurant a year.

“To not have it 2 years in a row, we didn’t think we’d be here,” Campbell said.

Campbell says after having to cancel one of their biggest fundraisers, again, the non-profit that specializes in providing services to more than 3,000 kids with disabilities in San Antonio is losing out on some serious money.

“We’re just going to have to lean heavier on our foundation partners, and our corporate partners and individuals in the community to help,” Campbell said.

Around $750,000 to be exact.

“All of the money we raise goes right back into the overall pot so that we can continue to provide physical therapy speech therapy, occupational therapy,” Campbell said.

Now they are finding creative ways to try and raise that money. Katrina says they just sent out a survey with some alternative ideas people can support to help.