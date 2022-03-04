The history behind the Texas Cavaliers River Parade

When the first parade took place, it had several boats representing schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is Fiesta's only floating boat parade. And it kicks off on Monday!

It happens on the San Antonio River Walk through the downtown area from 7 to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds and donations benefit over 70 Children’s Charities every year.

The parade began in 1941 after a group of Texas Cavaliers witnessed boats and barges decorated with flowers in the “floating gardens” of Mexico City. This coincided with the San Antonio River bend restoration, and the Texas Cavaliers decided to bring this unique experience to our city, their website says.

When the first parade took place, it had several boats representing schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. Texas Cavaliers and the parade sponsors decorated every float with bright flowers and vibrant colors, and the tradition of the River Parade began, they said.

On average, a quarter million people attend the event each year.

