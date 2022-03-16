Fiesta 2022 Guide: Everything you need to know about San Antonio's biggest party

Funds raised by official Fiesta events benefit nonprofit organizations and provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Fiesta is right around the corner, and we've got everything you need to know to make your 2022 Fiesta plans.

The 11-day festival runs from March 31 to April 10, with dozens of events across the city. The economic impact of Fiesta is more than $340 million. Funds raised by official Fiesta events benefit nonprofit organizations and provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.

Fiesta will return this year with fan favorites Fiesta Flambeau and Battle of Flowers parades after canceling in 2021 when only a limited number of events were celebrated in June due to COVID-19.

Parades

The Battle of Flowers parade has been around for more than 100 years. It began in 1891 as a celebration to honor the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of San Jacinto, according to the parade's website. The organization is an all-women volunteer organization with 400 members.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade got its start in 1948 after Fiesta entrepreneur Reynolds Andricks recommended a new parade take place, thus Fiesta Flambeau was born. The parade is inspired by the night parades of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to the parade's website.

It is free to watch the parade from anywhere along the route, but more comfortable seating is available at a cost, with proceeds going to charities. If you would like to buy tickets to the Battle of Flowers parade, click here. If you would like to buy Fiesta Flambeau tickets, click here.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is Fiesta's only floating boat parade. It's located on the San Antonio River Walk through the downtown area on Monday, April 4, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. All proceeds and donations benefit over 70 Children’s Charities every year.

Fan Favorite Events

Fiesta Carnival (Alamodome parking lot): Traditional carnival with tickets options and ride wristband options as well as classic Fiesta food booths. The carnival runs every day of Fiesta. Click here for full schedule.

Fiesta Fiesta (Hemisfair Park): This event celebrates the Official Opening Ceremony to Fiesta and includes food and beverage favorites, live entertainment, a People’s Parade, Military Salute and a Fireworks Finale. Thursday, March 31, 4 - 10 p.m.

Oyster Bake (St. Mary's University): This music festival utilizes 7,000 plus volunteers and attracts more then 60,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Friday, April 1, 5 – 11 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, Noon – 11 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Fiesta De Los Reyes (Historic Market Square): This is one of the largest free admission Fiesta Events. The celebration features daily and nightly live performances, a wide variety of delicious cuisine and exciting family-friendly events. Click here for a full schedule.

Taste of New Orleans (Sunken Garden Theater): This three-day festival includes New Orleans-style food and music. The “Taste” menu includes assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, shrimp kabob, jambalaya, cajun catfish, soft shell crab, crab au gratin, crab rolls, fresh crawfish boil, boudin, alligator, beignets and a host of other tasty treats. Friday, April 1, 5 – 11 p.m., Saturday, April 2, Noon – 11 p.m., Sunday, April 3, Noon – 10 p.m. Click here for tickets.

A Night in Old San Antonio or NIOSA (La Villita):This four-day event pays homage to the city’s diverse culture with food, music and décor that transforms the village into 14 distinct areas. April 5-7. Click here for the full schedule.

Taste of the Northside (Dominion Country Club): This event includes unlimited food tastings from over 50+ of San Antonio’s top restaurants. Thursday, April 7, 6:30-11:30 p.m.. All-inclusive tickets are available here.

King William Fair (King William Historic District): The event has over 65 food and beverage vendors serving your favorite Fiesta flavors. It also includes 200+ arts and crafts vendor booths for handcrafted items from Texas and beyond. The Kids Kingdom area features a variety of creative activities, rides, and entertainment just for children and families. Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Click here for tickets.

For a full look at the Fiesta calendar, click here. For more information on everything, click here.

Fiesta History

San Antonio residents decided to honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto by creating the first Battle of Flowers event in 1891.

The Battle of Flowers, the largest parade in Fiesta, used horse-drawn carriages and bicycles decorated with flowers in the first parade. There was also floats carrying children dressed as flowers with participants throwing blossoms at one another.

Fiesta Royalty

After the success of Battle of the Flowers more events were added each year to include a carnival, balls and coronations of "royalty."

Fiesta San Antonio has nine Official Fiesta Royalty members. Each member is supported by her/his respective Participating Member Organization to support charitable activities benefitting the San Antonio community.

Queen of the Order of the Alamo

King San Antonio

Rey Feo

Miss Fiesta San Antonio

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores

First Teenage Queen

Charro Queen

Queen of Soul

Miss San Antonio

Fiesta endures

Since 1891, Fiesta San Antonio has only been canceled 7 times.

1918-1919 during WWI

1942-1945 during WWII

2020 due to COVID-19

Years vary with the amount of events available filled with free, family-friendly and even pet-friendly festivities. This year fiesta brings over 100 events. Past years range between 105 to 120 events.

Fiesta Gowns

Fiesta is all about style. If you're looking for a runway show look no further than some fiesta coronation gowns. These show-stopping gowns will be worn by girls complete with crowns and intricate trains during the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parade.