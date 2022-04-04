NIOSA tradition of hanging the 'Rain Rock' continues

The tradition involves hanging the Rain Rock on the Monday before NIOSA opens on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Night in Old San Antonio is just a day away and organizers are carrying on with an annual tradition aimed at bringing good luck.

The four-day festival runs from Tuesday, April 5 to Friday, April 8, in La Villita in downtown San Antonio. It's one of the most popular Fiesta events.

The tradition of hanging the Rain Rock dates from the 1970s when NIOSA chairman Joanna Parrish was fretting about ominous clouds, according to NIOSA organizers. Volunteer Sue Armitage assured her that the Texas tradition of hanging a rock with a hole in it on a fence would ward off bad weather. That year, Joanna took her advice, and NIOSA was blessed with beautiful weather.