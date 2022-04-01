Fiesta de los Reyes is a 10-day free party in Historic Market Square

The event features all your Fiesta favorite foods, plus three stages of live music each day.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the largest free admission Fiesta events kicks off Friday downtown.

Fiesta de los Reyes at Historic Market Square runs for 10 days from April 1 to April 10. It features all your Fiesta food favorites, plus three stages of live music each day.

Enjoy Mexican cuisine, chicken on-a-stick, hamburgers, fresh fruit drinks, funnel cakes and new delicious Fiesta treats. There will be more than 30 delicious food booths.

Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. That historic commemoration still takes place, but for more than a century, Fiesta, a San Antonio non-profit organization, has grown into an annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.

Today, Fiesta San Antonio is one of the nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $340 million, and Fiesta San Antonio supports its 100 plus official non-profit, participating member organization events as they raise funds to provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.