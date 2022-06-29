City of Boerne cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to safety concerns related to dry weather conditions

However, if you were really looking forward to a fireworks show, you can still catch one in San Antonio.

BOERNE, Texas — The City of Boerne has canceled its Independence Day fireworks show due to the dry weather conditions the area has faced. The area has been in a severe to exceptional drought for weeks, despite Tuesday's rain.

The ongoing conditions mean the area is at an increased risk for potential fires. The City of Boerne is also wanting to remind the public that it is illegal to use combustible fireworks, including handheld sparklers, within the city limits.

If anyone utilizes fireworks inside the Boerne city limits, they could be fined up to $200.

See Boerne's full Facebook post here.

However, if you were really looking forward to a fireworks show, you can still catch one in San Antonio.

SeaWorld San Antonio - The July 4th celebration takes place at Bayside on July 2 - July 4. The event is free with admission to the park.

Woodlawn Park - The H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration takes place at 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.