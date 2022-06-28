Delta issues 'systemwide' travel waiver for July 4 weekend

Customers planning to travel between July 1-4 can rebook flights before or after the holiday weekend with no fare differences or change fees.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is taking extra steps to try to alleviate flight disruptions ahead of what's expected to be an incredibly busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

On Tuesday, Delta issued a systemwide fare difference travel waiver from July 1-4, meaning customers planning to travel on these dates can rebook their flights before or after the holiday weekend with no fare differences or change fees.

Rebooked flights need to happen by July 8, 2022 and the trips need to be between the same origin and destination as the original flights.

In a statement on its website, Delta said the company is "working around the clock to rebuild Delta’s operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions." The airline said it expects to deal with passenger volumes on July 4 weekend not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic put a major damper on air travel.

Flights can be modified using the My Trips feature on delta.com or through the Fly Delta app.

Delta waivers are usually only issued for limited geographic areas in the event of weather events that cause widespread flight disruptions. Tuesday's surprise move underscores the ongoing stress impacting the airline industry. For weeks, flight delays and cancellations have impacted thousands of flights across the country.

Earlier this month, Minnesotans traveling home from Vancouver, British Columbia were left stranded after Twin Cities-based Sun Country canceled their return flight.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Delta was responsible for the most cancellations, with more than 800 flights canceled over five days. Earlier this month, Delta said it was reducing cancellations by hiring more pilots and flight attendants and scheduling crews to quickly adjust to disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the department could enforce additional actions against airlines that fail to live up to consumer-protection standards.

Meanwhile, Delta pilots plan to picket at airports across the country on Thursday to protest protracted contract negotiations, including Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

