Here's a list of Fourth of July celebrations where you can see fireworks

Remember, firework use in the city of San Antonio is illegal, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — The Fourth of July holiday is around the corner and many San Antonians' favorite spots will return.

This year the holiday takes place on Monday but many San Antonio amusement parks will hold light shows through the weekend for the whole family.

Below are a list of July 4th firework events:

SeaWorld San Antonio - The July 4th celebration takes place at Bayside on July 2 - July 4. The event is free with admission to the park.

Woodlawn Park - The H-E-B Fourth of July Celebration takes place at 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - The Coca Cola July 4th Fest takes place July 1-4.

Kerrville - The Robert Earl Keen 4th on the River takes place July 4 at 9:30 p.m.