Solar power could help stabilize the Texas power grid amid record electricity demand

More families are looking into investing in solar panels to help save money on electricity bills. In return, that investment is helping the power grid.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday marked the biggest demand on the state’s power grid. According to ERCOT records, the demand hit more than 82,500 megawatts. The last record-breaking day was Monday.

However, ERCOT records show solar and wind energy have helped manage that demand and keep the grid stable.

Bret Biggart is the CEO of Freedom Solar Power. He said 10 years ago, solar and wind power would have only been providing the grid less than five percent of its energy. On Wednesday, he said it provided around 43% of its energy.

He said more families are now looking for ways to save money on their electricity bills, so they invest in solar panels.

That includes Allen and Rose Mendy.

“My electric bill was close to $500, and I said this is ridiculous,” Allen Mendy said.

This past April, the couple chose to install solar panels on the side of their home.

“The first full month, our electric bill was zero,” Allen Mendy said.

Even with last month’s intense heat, their bill only came out to $36.00.

“For the most part, we’re actually generating more power than we need so that goes back into the grid,” He said.

The couple is not alone in taking the leap to invest in solar energy. Biggart said his business is booming right now amid this heat wave.

“This record heat has definitely had a lot of demand and folks are paying attention to their high electric bills and so when that happens, people are looking for answers and solar is part of that solution,” Biggart said.

Biggart said the average cost of installing panels is around $30,000. He said most families finance the panels. Even then, he said most families will save around $200 a month.

“If the loan payment is less than the savings, I’m saving money from day one,” Biggart said.