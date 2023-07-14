CPS Energy declares more 'Yellow Days' as extreme heat drives up electrical usage

Orange and Red days are issued if ERCOT declares grid unreliability. But San Antonio hasn't arrived at that point yet.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is reminding customers about the importance of following power conservation guidelines as triple-digit temperatures continue to blanket San Antonio in stifling heat.

The color-coded Energy Conservation Level system launched one year ago as a way to promote proper conservation and control methods for electrical consumption.

Green Days are the default for everyday conservation, and indicate that customers should set their thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter. A Green Day also means people should unplug unused electronic devices and close shades and blinds.

Yellow Days have been issued more frequently in recent weeks because of peak energy consumption prompted by extreme heat. Customers are urged to conserve more between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We’ll ask people with electric vehicles to charge their electric vehicles after 10, we’ll ask people to refrain from using their ovens or large appliances such as their washes or dryers," said Dana Sotoodeh, CPS Energy's manager of public relations. "We basically ask our community to conserve more because we know we’re going to see a higher demand for energy during that time."

Orange and Red energy days come when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announces problems with the grid capacity, which leads to more extreme suggestions of limiting energy usage.

CPS Energy has released a survey for public input related to the future of infrastructure, power generation resources and customer programs.

Statewide, Texas has broken yet another all-time peak demand record as triple-digit temperatures continue to drive up electrical usage. ERCOT issued a Weather Watch for July 16 to 18 because of anticipated higher temperatures leading to increased electric demand statewide.

The energy demand topped more than 82,000 megawatts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to ERCOT’s power-monitoring dashboard. Last Thursday, energy demand peaked at 81,406 megawatts.

ERCOT noted in a press release grid conditions are normal and capable of accommodating the growing demand.