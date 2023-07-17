Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bexar and surrounding counties as stifling summer continues

The Alamo City is nearing historic territory when it comes to prolonged 100-degree weather

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It's been the Alamo City's most common summer refrain: Keep the water bottles handy, the AC on and the umbrellas at the ready.

And it's set to continue for at least the next few days.

Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for San Antonio to start the week as a string of triple-digit highs stretches on. Monday marked the 10th straight day of 100-degree weather in San Antonio, putting us on track to experience one of the city's hottest-ever Julys.

The newly issued Excessive Heat Warning impacts several South Texas counties along the I-35 corridor and elsewhere, including Bexar, Comal, Medina and Guadalupe. The alert from the National Weather Service is set to last until 9 p.m. Tuesday – but could be extended – and indicates heat indices, or the "feels-like" temperature, of between 106 and 109 degrees early this week.

Other Hill Country communities like Kerrville and Fredericksburg, along with Del Rio and Eagle Pass, are under a Heat Advisory.

San Antonio is approaching historic territory when it comes to prolonged 100-degree weather. Last year saw 14 straight such days, a mark 2023 can reach by the weekend. We've tallied 23 total days of triple-digit highs so far this year, so far well below last year's total of 58.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Monday set a new all-time record for power demand for the fourth time this summer. In Bexar County, CPS Energy is making it easier for San Antonians to know where to set their thermostats when heat and power usage is high, and officials are reminding residents never to leave pets and children in cars during extreme heat.

It's important to hydrate often if you find yourself outside for an extended period of time in this dangerous heat. Make sure to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, and check in on loved ones who don't have air conditioning.

Find more information here, including how to differentiate between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.