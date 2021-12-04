Oak pollen plans to stick around for the next few weeks

Yesterday was the highest oak pollen count we've seen in over 25 years.

SAN ANTONIO — The highest oak pollen count in 26 years was measured here on Sunday. Over 40,000! Allergy sufferers across south Texas complaining about runny noses, watery eyes, and many even having trouble breathing. The count is down considerably today but many are still suffering.

Today's pollen count, one tenth of what it was yesterday at just over 4,300. But don't let that fool you. That is still heavy, and there is plenty of oak pollen in the air making life miserable for many. Dr. Kirk Waibel, an allergist with Aspire Allergy and Sinus told us why.

"I think it's a combination of, you know, we've had a lot of windy days. We've had some storm fronts move through and it's just low humidity," he said. "So things are just blown around the air and they're doing it at super high levels."

The February freeze also played a huge role by delaying the oak pollen season by about a week and making it worse.

"The snowmageddon we had would have dampened some of the pollen allergens, which is not happening. And so now that trees are in full form, we're getting those counts in the wind. Conditions are driving it into the air at these huge amounts," Dr. Waibel said.

The Mayo Clinic says try these over the counter remedies. Oral antihistamines to relieve sneezing, itching, runny nose, and watery eyes. Decongestants to provide temporary relief from stuffiness. Nasal sprays to ease allergy symptoms, especially at the start. And combination medications of an antihistamine with a decongestant like pseudoephedrine.

You can get a shot but Dr. Waibel says that's only a short term fix.

"The problem is it's a shot in the butt. It can cause muscle atrophy, which you lost, and you lose muscle mass and it can affect the whole body. So a steroid shot can be helpful, but it doesn't come with its downside. So I'd like to think of it as sort of a last resort," Dr. Waibel said.