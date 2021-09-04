Pollen levels will remain high in SA this weekend. Here's how you can fight back.

Oak pollen is extremely high this time of year. Here's how you can fight back against the itchy eyes and runny noses.

SAN ANTONIO — Spring allergy season is in full swing, and thousands across San Antonio are suffering big-time. We're out of the mountain cedar season, but oak is making lives miserable for many.

Pollen levels are going to remain extremely high through the weekend, especially when it comes to oak pollen. But there are things you can do to blunt the impact of pollen on your body.

"It is causing chest congestion, sore throat and a post-nasal drip," said Jamie Burell, who says she's allergic to everything under the sun.

Right now, it's the oak that's hitting her hard.

"(On) Tuesday I started running a low-grade fever, like 100.3," she said. "So I called my doctor's office and they did an appointment with me this morning and diagnosed me with having bronchitis due to allergy."

"If you have uncontrolled allergic rhinitis, that's a technical term for hay fever or seasonal allergies," said Dr. Kirk Waibel, an allergist from Aspire Allergy and Sinus. "First of all, that occurs in about 10 to 15% of the population. That can lead to – if uncontrolled – to sinus issues, eye issues, lung issues. People can have allergic asthma, conjunctivitis, sinusitis, getting antibiotics."

Here are some allergy tips that aren't as widely known:

Remove clothes you've worn outside.

Shower to rinse pollen from your hair.

Avoid outdoor activity in the early morning, when pollen counts are highest.

Keep indoors dry with a dehumidifier.

And vacuum floors often with a device equipped with a HEPA filter.

Now that it's getting warmer, you should also be taking advantage of your A/C.

"Air conditioning is your friend," Waibel said. "We're getting (into) the hotter months, so people are turning on their air conditioning. But unfortunately, you know, if you're opening the windows and opening the doors and being outside, you're exposing yourself to those allergens."