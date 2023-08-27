San Antonio sets record for most triple-digit temperature days in a year

The Alamo City now has had 60 days with temperature reaching more than 100 degrees in 2023, and that number could keep growing.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio broke an all-time record on Sunday for the total number of days in triple-digit heat in a single year.

The new record of 60 days breaks the previous record of 59 from back in 2009.

A new record was also set earlier this month for most consecutive days of 100 degrees or more.

From July 30 to August 21, the Alamo City had 23 days in a row with triple-digit temperatures, beating the old record of 21 days, which was set back in 1962.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in San Antonio was 111 degrees on September 5, 2000.

According to the NCDC database, the first weather observations in San Antonio were made on January 1, 1846, at Camp Almus near the Alamo.

