SAN ANTONIO — There have been burn bans in place for much of South and Central Texas for the past few weeks as drought conditions have continued to worsen.

Thankfully, we did get a bit of rainfall with a cold front on Sunday night into Monday morning, which can help to lower the risk of wildfires, but the burn bans have remained in place.

One of the big reasons why we are still dealing with the burn bans is because of the drier air that can move in behind the fronts. Behind the cold fronts we get here in Central Texas is dry air and windy conditions, which can cause evaporation to occur quickly, leading to less moisture in vegetation on the ground. This is what occurred behind our latest cold front.

Ahead of the front that moved through on Monday we had dew points in the mid 70s, which is very humid and is caused by a good amount of moisture in the air, but behind the front we had dew points drop to the 30s, which is much drier.

Burn bans continue as dry conditions linger.

The drier air was brought in by the breezy northeast winds that sometimes was up to 10 to 20 mph.

With cooler air behind the cold fronts you may have an urge to have a bonfire and roast up some s'mores, but it is important not to because of the burn bans in place. All of the KENS 5 viewing area was under a burn ban as of Tuesday, with the exception of Uvalde, McMullen and Victoria counties.

Burn bans

Heavy rain is expected to move through with our next cold front with some spots possibly picking up between 1 to 2.5 inches of rain. This should not just help our drought conditions, but also possibly lead to some of our burn bans to be lifted.

Rain chances increase the end of this week.

The 8 to 14 day forecast also shows above average rainfall potential, which would help with our drought conditions as well.

Rainfall probability 8 to 14 days.

Until the burn bans are lifted, remember to not have ground fires and just save those bonfires for deeper into the cooler weather months when we have more of the burn bans lifted and relief from the drought.

