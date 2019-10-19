SAN ANTONIO — Many allergy sufferers in the San Antonio area had a tough past few days when molds spiked across the area.

Molds are known to spike whenever we have heavy rainfall move through the region during this time of year.

On Tuesday, before the rain arrived, molds were still fairly low, sitting at a light level with ragweed at moderate and fall elm at light.

The heavy rain moved through the region Tuesday night, dropping one to four inches of rain on some areas.

Spike in molds this week left allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffling.

Andrew Wilson

By Wednesday, the number for molds came in very heavy at 15,130 compared to 280 the day before. Ragweed remained light at only 70.

RELATED: A weekend warm-up ahead in San Antonio

For Thursday, we hadn't seen the numbers for molds move very much, staying heavy at 9,220. Also on Thursday, Ragweed came in at moderate with 130 and fall elm came in at light with 40.

Spike in molds this week left allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffling.

Andrew Wilson

Friday's pollen count shows molds really falling, with moderate levels at 780 and ragweed levels coming in light at 40.

Spike in molds this week left allergy sufferers sneezing and sniffling.

Andrew Wilson

With drier weather over the weekend, we will likely see the numbers for molds stay lower compared to what we saw Wednesday and Thursday, hopefully helping those allergy sufferers.

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio recognizes LatinX Aids Awareness

Man in critical condition after shooting at northside apartment complex

70-year-old man dies after being pinned between two of his trucks