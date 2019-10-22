Christopher Davila was in court Tuesday as the trial for the man accused of killing baby King Jay Davila was expected to start. The judge, however, announced a delay in the trial until February 2020 as attorneys received new evidence that needed reviewing.

Davila, baby King Jay's mother's boyfriend, was the first person arrested in this case.

Police say Davila admitted to burying baby King's body after he told police the infant died when he fell off of a dresser and hit his head.

That's when authorities say Beatrice Sampayo and Angie Torres got involved. The two are accused of helping stage the kidnapping of baby King to cover up the death.

All three were charged in this case but none are facing a murder charge, even though baby King Jay's death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

When we asked District Attorney Joe Gonzalez why that was the case, he previously sent us this statement saying:

"We have charged all the people where evidence supports a charge related to the death of baby King Jay Davila and concealing evidence of the crime..."

Torres and Sampayo were in court Monday.

