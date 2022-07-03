Deadly crash reported on southwest side

Crews are on the scene of the wreck on Loop 410 south between Ray Ellison Drive and Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. Monday on the city's southwest side. Police have shut down a portion of Loop 410 while they work the scene.

Crews are on the scene of the wreck – in the southbound lanes – between Ray Ellison Drive and Old Pearsall Road. The area to avoid is south of Highway 90 and north of where Loop 410 intersects with I-35.

Authorities said an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided, leaving one person dead at the scene.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was stopped on the side of the road with its flashers on when a small SUV slammed into the back of the trailer. The male victim was pinned inside the vehicle until rescue crews arrived and were able to get him out. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not Injured, police said.

