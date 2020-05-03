Editor's note: The above video originally published December 19, 2019.

It's been a while since we've talked this much about who should be coaching the San Antonio Spurs, but that's been the conversation for better or worse on social media following the Silver and Black's win in Charlotte. Head coach Gregg Popovich missed the Spurs' matchup with the Hornets and tapped Tim Duncan as his replacement. And that led to some takes on social media.

The Big Fun Pod addresses the "coaching controversy," as well as the youth movement in San Antonio as the injury bug continues to bite.

And with all the talk of the future, have we given up on the Silver and Black's present playoff potential? It's all in the name of Big Fun in this week's episode!

It's all in the name of Big Fun on this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

