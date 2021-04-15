Local product gets WNBA call, capping major month

Fresh off her title run with Stanford, Wagner High's own Kiana Williams was drafted by the Seattle Storm.

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday night was the biggest night in the basketball life of Wagner product Kiana Williams to this point.

She waited patiently, maybe frustratingly at times, during the 2021 WNBA Draft. But fresh off her national title run with Stanford, Williams finally heard her name called halfway through Round Two—when she was selected by the defending league champion Seattle Storm.

"I was sitting there getting nervous, wondering, 'Did they forget about me?'" Williams said. "It is God's timing, you know, and I wasn't really worried about where I went in the draft. I just wanted to go to the right fit."

Minutes after the selection, Williams's father told friends and family at the Live Oak gathering that Seattle was what they wanted. Williams herself is happy with the landing spot.

"There were a few teams that I felt like would have been great situations for me, and Seattle was one of them," she said. "I was just so excited to hear my name called."

So from Wagner High School to Stanford to the Pacific Northwest, Williams will start her professional basketball journey.