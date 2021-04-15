Kiana Williams taken by Seattle Storm during 2021 WNBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's own Kiana Williams is jumping from one champion to another.
Fresh off of winning the Women's NCAA Tournament Championship as a Stanford Cardinal, the Wagner High School product was drafted by the Seattle Storm during the 2021 WNBA Draft Thursday night.
The Storm took Williams with the 18th overall pick in the second round of the draft, the team's second pick of the night. Earlier in the draft, Seattle added UCLA guard Kennedy Burke with the eighth overall pick.
The Storm enter the 2021 WNBA season as defending champions with a roster anchored by one of basketball's all-time greats, 11-time All-Star Sue Bird, as well as reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart. The WNBA's 25th regular season is slated to begin May 14.
Former Texas Longhorns star Charli Collier was drafted No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft, breaking a school record for the earliest drafted women's basketball player. Collier is also the 13th women's basketball player from UT to be drafted to the WNBA.