SAN ANTONIO — The West team defeated the East team, 34 -14 at the 2022 All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome Saturday afternoon.

Seven players were chosen from Texas to compete on the West team with Ben Rios representing San Antonio from Central Catholic High School.

The All-American Bowl is when 100 best high school football players in the country compete.