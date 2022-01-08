x
Man with several gunshot wounds walks one mile to family's home for help, police say

The victim told police that three men shot at him, then took off in a black car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was found with several gunshot wounds on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Lamar Boulevard.

Police said the man was found behind a home on Gorman, which is one mile away from where the shooting took place. He reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police that three men shot at him, then took off in a black car. The victim had run to the home on Gorman for help, where he said a family member lived.

No arrests have been reported.

