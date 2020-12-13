UTSA accepts invitation to Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

The Roadrunners' second bowl game in program history will be a nationally-televised contest against SMU on Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are on the way to their second bowl game in the program's 10-year history, facing SMU in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

UTSA announced that they accepted the invitation on Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in less than a week on Dec. 19 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The 3:30 p.m. game will be televised nationally on ESPN2 as the first bowl game of the season.

“We’re excited to accept an invitation to play in the Frisco Bowl,” said first-year head coach Jeff Traylor. “I’m thrilled for our players, coaches and staff that we will get to showcase our #210TriangleOfToughness brand on national TV yet again. They are very deserving of this opportunity and we can’t wait to get up to the Metroplex and compete against another in-state program in SMU.”

Traylor helped lead the Roadrunners to a 7-4 record so far this year, and a 5-2 record in Conference USA's West Division. That left them in second place, just percentage points behind UAB for the conference title. Traylor was associate head coach at SMU in 2017.

He'll be facing off with Sonny Dykes, who wound up beating him out for the SMU head coaching gig in 2017. Dykes' Mustangs are 7-3 this season, and this will be their third bowl game in four years.