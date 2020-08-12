UTSA to host graduation parade for fall 2020 graduates

The tradition began in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 forced everyone to social distance.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA is holding a graduation parade Friday for the students graduating in the fall 2020 semester.

The event continues a tradition that started in the spring of 2020 when many graduation celebrations had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With cases still spreading in San Antonio, the university is holding the fall 2020 Commencement Drive.

Nearly 4,000 new graduates and their families will be decorating their cars and joining the parade through Main Campus. The families will have a chance to take pictures as well.