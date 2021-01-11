Texas native turns UFC dream into reality

CJ Vergara always dreamed of becoming a professional UFC fighter. After joining a gym at the age of seventeen, he made that dream a reality.

SAN ANTONIO — "I've always been drawn to hand to hand combat. Since I was a kid. It started with video games, Mortal Kombat, things like that", said CJ Vergara, professional UFC fighter.

CJ Vergara's love for the sport turned into a passion that he now gets to live on a daily basis.

"I joined a gym at 17 and found my first true passion which was mixed martial arts", said Vergara.

Mixed martial arts opening the door to the UFC.

"I wanted to continue to test myself, and test myself against the best in the world", said Vergara.

In order for Vergara to reach this level he had to overcome many obstacles.

"The first few years were kind of plagued with injury after injury after injury", said Vergara.

Despite the trials and tribulations, CJ was able to overcome the obstacles and make his dream a reality.

"I continued to remind myself what I wanted to do and how when you are pursuing something like this, things are going to try and get in the way, and test your will through it all. And I stayed with the action through it all, now I'm at the level where I'm competing with the best in the world", said Vergara.

Vergara recently signing a four fight contract with the UFC. Saturday November 6th will be his debut in the fly weight division at Madison Square Garden.