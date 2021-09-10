Spurs heading back to San Antonio's boxer Jessie James Leija for offseason training

Let's get ready to rumble!

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will be in tip-top shape ahead of the 2021-22 season thanks to San Antonio's famous boxer, Jesse James Leija.

The former WBC super featherweight belt holder shared news that he and his team will be training the Spurs players ahead of training camp.

This will mark 12-plus years the Spurs have turned to him to get the players in peak physical condition.

And the Spurs do not waste time once the gloves go on!

Check out past training sessions with Bryn Forbes.

In case you are wondering which players have the best hands in the ring, Leija says they are Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Luka Samanic.