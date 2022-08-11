San Antonio FC beats Loudon United FC, 2-1, behind Adeniran brace

SAFC ties the club record for wins in a season, with 17.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC defeated Loudon United FC, 2-1, on Wednesday night to tie a club record for wins in a season, at 17. The win, coming behind two goals from Samuel Adeniran, keeps the team atop the USL Championship with a 17-4-2 record and 53 points.

San Antonio struck early, with Adeniran scoring in the 10th minute off of an assist by Justin Dhillon. The goal ties Adeniran with Dhillon for the most goals on the team with six, and Dhillon’s seventh assist ties him for the third-most in a single season in club history.

Loudon scored in the 45th minute to level the match at halftime.

Shortly after halftime, Adeniran scored again on an assist from Nicky Hernandez to retake the lead at 2-1. Adeniran’s seventh goal of the season, and second brace, moves him out of a tie with Dhillon for the team lead in just 11 matches.

"I think that we came in with a clear mission, clear identity and knew exactly what our on-field goals were," SAFC forward Justin Dhillon said after the match. "And I think, week after week, we’ve for the most part executed that. And I think it shows when we execute – we dominate in terms of our press, winning the back high up the field, creating chances off of it."

SAFC notches historic win with defeat of Loudon United FC 1/29

SAFC is at home again on Saturday, hosting Las Vegas Lights FC at 8:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match at Toyota Field are available at SanAntonioFC.com or the SAFC app, with the match broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN+.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0, Samuel Adeniran (Assisted by Justin Dhillon) 10’

LDN: 1-1, Moses Nyeman (Assisted by Skage Lehland) 45’

SAFC: 2-1, Samuel Adeniran (Assisted by Nicky Hernandez) 51’

Disciplinary Summary:

LDN: Yellow Card (Zanne Abdoul) 18’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 45+’

LDN: Yellow Card (Zoumana Diarra) 74’

Attendance: 4,756

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Jordan Farr; D: Mitchell Taintor, Fabien Garcia, Carter Manley, Saad Abdul-Salaam (Shannon Gomez 45’), Connor Maloney; M: PC (captain), Nicky Hernandez (Jordy Delem 63’); F: Samuel Adeniran, Santiago Patiño (Elliot Collier 63’), Justin Dhillon

Substitutions not used: Grant Makela, Henrik Sakshaug, Jasser Khmiri, Ates Diouf

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 17-4-2 on the season with 53 points, leading the USL Championship.

With 11 matches left, the team’s 17 wins tie the club record for wins in a season, set during the 2017 season.

Samuel Adeniran’s goal in the 10th minute marked his sixth of the season, tying him with Justin Dhillon for the team lead.

Dhillon’s assist was his seventh of the season, leading the team and tied for fourth in the USL Championship.

Dhillon’s seven assists on the season are tied for the third-most in a single-season in club history, and are the most since 2019.

Adeniran’s second goal in the 51st minute moved him into sole possession of the team lead with seven goals in just 11 matches with the club.

Adeniran’s brace is his second this season, and the fourth by an SAFC player.

Nicky Hernandez’s assist on Adeniran’s goal was his second of the season, and first since April.

Elliot Collier’s appearance as a substitute saw him on the pitch for the first time since June 4 in Sacramento, after missing the last 10 matches with a lower body injury.

SAFC remains 17-0-2 on the season when scoring and 15-0-0 when scoring first.

---