Game recap: Baltimore Ravens beat Dallas Cowboys 34-17

The Dallas Cowboys are in Baltimore, playing their first-ever Tuesday game. The 'Boys are coming off a long break following a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving, placing them last in the NFC East.

They lost 34-17 in Baltimore, landing them at 3-9 on the season.

Tuesday's game made headlines before it even began, when former Cowboys WR and current Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant tweeted he'd tested positive for COVID-19. Tuesday's game had been moved back before due to the number of positive coronavirus cases reported on the Ravens team.

See below for a blow-by-blow look at the game.

First quarter

Greg Zuerlein kicks a 31-yard field goal to put the first points on the board. 3-0 Dallas.

On the next drive, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs it in for a touchdown. Kick is good. 7-3 Baltimore.

Second quarter

Michael Gallup scores on a touchdown pass amid a defensive pass interference penalty. Kick is good. 10-7 Dallas.

Baltimore misses a 36-yard field goal attempt after having to move back five yards because of a penalty on its first successful field goal attempt. Still 10-7 Dallas.

Andy Dalton throws an interception on Dallas' next drive. Baltimore takes over at the Dallas 38. Jackson throws to Miles Boykin for an easy, 38-yard touchdown pass. Kick is good. 14-10 Baltimore.

A 35-yard field goal attempt becomes a 40-yard attempt for Zurlein after a delay of game penalty on Dallas. Kick goes wide right and misses the goalpost entirely. Score is still 14-10 Baltimore.

Baltimore hits a field goal. 17-10 Baltimore.

At half, it's 17-10 Baltimore.

Third quarter

Dallas kicks off to start the second half.

Zuerlein misses wide left on a field goal attempt.

Marquise Brown grabs a 20-yard, deep-corner end zone pass from Jackson for a touchdown. Kick is good. 24-10 Baltimore.

Fourth quarter

Zuerlein misses his third field goal attempt of the night.

Baltimore hits a 22-yard field goal. It's now a three-score game in Baltimore's favor, 27-10.

The Baltimore defense holds Dallas to three downs on the goal line. On fourth down, Dalton throws high to Amari Cooper, who comes down with Dallas' second touchdown of the night. Kick is good. Score is now 27-17 Baltimore.

J.K. Dobbins runs in a short run for Baltimore at the end of the Ravens' next drive. Kick is good. 34-17 Baltimore.

FINAL: 34-17 Baltimore.