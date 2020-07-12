Keys for the Cowboys to be victorious against the Ravens in Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t played since Thanksgiving, but they'll face a tough test in Baltimore when they battle a Ravens team that has endured COVID-19 setbacks.

This has been an odd year, and things continue to get stranger for the Dallas Cowboys. There are, as we’ve come to expect this season, some unusual circumstances for the Cowboys in their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In normal years, Dallas usually prepares for a Thursday night game after their annual Thanksgiving contest. And indeed, Baltimore and Dallas were scheduled to play this game on Thursday, Dec. 3.

But in 2020, times are anything but normal.

The Ravens had a coronavirus scare that delayed their Week 12 matchup, which, in turn, pushed back the game with the Cowboys to Tuesday night of this week. That setback gave the Cowboys several extra days to prepare for the Ravens and push their 41-16 Turkey Day loss to Washington further out of their minds.

Cowboys will play their first Tuesday game in franchise history next week in Baltimore. Three most recent NFL regular-season games to be played on a Tuesday:



Oct. 13, 2020 - Titans 42, Bills 16

Dec. 28, 2010 - Vikings 24, Eagles 14

Oct. 1, 1946 - Giants 17, Boston Yanks 0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2020

Even with the game being rescheduled, the Cowboys still have their hands full if they want to walk away with a victory in Baltimore.

Here are three keys to beating the Ravens in Week 13.

Slow the Ravens' running game

This isn’t the same rushing attack of 2019 for the Ravens, when they were the best rushing team in the league. A year ago, Baltimore was running for 206 yards a game. That total has dropped to 158 yards per contest in 2020, but that’s still good enough for second best in the NFL this season.

Baltimore is still led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became just the second unanimous MVP selection ever after his 2019 campaign. The dynamic Jackson hasn’t been as effective running the ball this season, but is still dangerous when he takes off.

After 1,206 yards on the ground last season, Jackson is rushing for a team-high 575 yards and three scores this season.

Jackson was on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore’s Week 12 loss to Pittsburgh last Wednesday, but is expected to make his return against a Cowboys team that has struggled against mobile signal callers.

Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list and start Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

The Ravens also have a trio of ball carriers who can make life tough on a defense. Running backs Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and rookie J.K. Dobbins form a three-headed monster along with Jackson to present a difficult challenge for the Cowboys.

Slowing a running game that ranks second in the NFL in yards per game when your club gives up the most yards on the ground, as Dallas does, makes stopping the Ravens’ rushing attack the biggest key to this game’s outcome.

Take advantage of a short week

The Cowboys will be playing on several extra days of rest, while the Ravens will be welcoming Dallas on a short week. When you’re an underdog, you look for any advantage you can and if the Cowboys can wear down the Ravens with an up tempo offense, or by punishing the Ravens’ defense with a physical game plan, it could help them win the game.

Baltimore also played a hard-fought game against an AFC North rival last week, which can take its toll on teams. The Cowboys took advantage of the same circumstances a few weeks ago when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, who were playing on short rest after playing a divisional opponent.

The discrepancy in days off needs to have been time well spent for Dallas in preparing to attack a vulnerable Ravens team who is reeling from losing three in a row after beginning the season as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

Hang onto the football

One of the major issues for the Cowboys this season has been handing the ball over. Having a -13 turnover margin isn’t a smart way to go about winning games. Only the 4-8 Denver Broncos have a worse turnover margin in the league at -17.

The Ravens’ defense has been hit by the injury bug of late, but they do have 17 takeaways this season, which means they’re a threat to make life miserable for the Cowboys. If Dallas can stop themselves from giving the ball away, they will have a chance to pull off the upset.