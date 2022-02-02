Warriors 124, Spurs 120: What they said after the game

San Antonio saw its 17-point lead vanish against Golden State.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs lost to the depleted Warriors, 124-120, at home Tuesday night. With the loss, the Spurs move to 1-1 in the regular-season series against the Golden State.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 27 points. Lonnie Walker IV had 11 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 21 points.

Despite Golden State being without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, the Spurs were outscored in the final period, 35-16, and saw a 17-point lead evaporate.

Warriors' Jordan Poole led Golden State with 31 points.

The Spurs move to 19-33, are on a two-game losing streak, and will next play the Heat on Feb. 3.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Warriors.

SPURS

"They [Warriors] got 28 second chance points. We turned it over six times in the fourth quarter, that's more important. They deserve to win the basketball game. Hopefully, this can be a good lesson for us," Gregg Popovich.

"It's a tough loss especially because it [turnovers] was something we can control like that. We've been playing basketball our whole lives and you're up 15 [points] you should win. We got to figure that out," Derrick White.

"First of all, I can't have six turnovers as a point guard. Six is just unacceptable for me. It's frustrating because we do fight hard from beginning to end. It's just the execution, discipline, getting over the hump to win a basketball game," Murray.

WARRIORS

