Spurs' Vassell partnering with 'Operation Warm' to help San Antonio children

Here's how you can team up with Vassell.

SAN ANTONIO — Winter's bite is not over and Spurs' Devin Vassell is doing his part to help fight the cold.

Vassell is partnering with "Operation Warm" to help keep San Antonio kids at Jackson-Keller Elementary warm in the cold days ahead.

He is asking everyone to do their part with donations and help reach "Operation Warm's" coat drive goal of $1,000.

The money raised will go to brand new coats for the kids according to "Operation Warm" with donations starting at a mere $25.00. Donations are non-refundable.

Other NBA player who are participating are Memphis' Desmond Bane and Detroit's Saddiq Bey.

Vassell also joins Spurs rookie center Jock Landale who is also teaming up with "Operation Warm" to help get the San Antonio community bundled up.