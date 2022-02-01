Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

Can the Spurs snap the Warriors' 6-game win streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-32) will host the Golden State Warriors (38-13) tonight. The Spurs are 1-0 this season versus the Warriors and Golden State enters tonight's game on a six-game win streak.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Suns, 115-110.

Doug McDermott led the team with 24 points off 6-9 from the three-point line. Lonnie Walker IV had 22 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 16 points.

"I thought we were great. Couldn't ask for more. Down the stretch, their [Suns] experience showed. I'm thrilled with how we played. I thought our guys were spectacular," Gregg Popovich said.

Spurs IR v GSW: Cacok out, g league



Collins out , reconditioning #porvida #dubnation — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 31, 2022

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-12 at home when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs have made more three-pointers than their opponents in five-straight games.

3. The Spurs are 11-19 versus West teams this season averaging 111.6 points per game in those contests.

4. Golden State has a 5-3 record in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

5. The Warriors improve to 11-0 this season when scoring 120-or-more points.