Spurs’ Tre Jones reacts to 2021 Summer League snub

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs’ Tre Jones had quite the performance during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League.



He averaged 22.8 points per game to go with 50.7-percent field goal shooting, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.



He was also clutch on both ends of the court during the Spurs’ win over the Hornets coming up with the game-winning steal and bucket to go along with 34 points.

Tre Jones (34 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST) came up clutch for the @spurs 🔥#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/EsPjlXwg3H — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2021

But that was not enough to earn him a spot on the NBA’s All-Summer League First or Second Team as selected by the media.

A fan reacted to Jones’ name being left off prompting the Spurs guard to react with a shrug emoji and laughing face.

Perhaps it was because Jones didn’t play the full slate of games but with the way he played in Las Vegas, it warranted a spot on either team.



It should be noted his alma mater, Duke, did recognize his efforts and recognized him accordingly.