Wow! Ex-Spur Danny Green’s wedding was very over-the-top extravagant

Money was no obstacle for Green and his bride as the pair made sure their guests were well fed and well entertained.

SAN ANTONIO — I get it. Getting married is a momentous occasion.

Friends, family, co-workers and many others want to share in your special day, but, it can also be quite expensive.

Well, not unless you are a pro-athlete with pro-athlete money, such as former San Antonio Spurs player Danny Green.

From endless trays of seafood, artists on hand to capture moments, a person in a green monster costume wandering the hall, to a woman dangling from a chandelier pouring an adult beverage for guests, Green’s wedding was quite extravagant!

This wedding is a mad ting. pic.twitter.com/DZKLJMGZtz — O.G. (@RukaTrue_) August 17, 2021

Perhaps the lesson here is that you only live once, and if you have the means for a wedding bash like this, you go for it!



