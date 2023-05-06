Spurs' Tre Jones to award $25,000 to Uvalde's Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas

The financial contribution is being made on his behalf to the Children’s Bereavement Center.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones will award $25,000 to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas and participate in a half-day basketball clinic for Uvalde youth this month.

This is part of his recognition for the NBA Cares’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award in May and the $25,000 contribution is being made on his behalf to the Children’s Bereavement Center.

The NBA recognized Jones for his work in San Antonio by advancing physical and mental well-being as a function of health equity.

This is not the first time he has been there for the Uvalde community in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

Jones was at the school to help form the Tree City Spurs, a 9 to 11-year-old girls' basketball team in Uvalde’s Parks & Recreation League, who lost two players in the tragic shooting and had other teammates sustain serious injuries.

He also joined the team on multiple occasions, including hosting the young girls and their families at the Spurs practice facility to uplift their spirits in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy.

Jones also reacted to the news of his award to the Uvalde community with simple but poignant words: "Strong together."

In addition, volunteers from Spurs Sports & Entertainment will work alongside the Children’s Bereavement Center as they host a “Healing Through Sports” grief camp for 25 children affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. The event will deliver fun basketball activities combined with grief education and emotional support provided by experienced counselors from the Children’s Bereavement Center.

The center will offer grief support services, counseling, camps, and support groups for children and adults in the Uvalde community.