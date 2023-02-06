Even with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Vegas oddsmaker projects Spurs to finish near bottom of the NBA next season

Vegas oddsmakers project another down season ahead for the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and project the San Antonio Spurs to finish with one of the worst records in the league.

According to oddsmaker Bovada, the Spurs, even with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, are projected to finish with the seventh-worst record in the chase for the championship.

Specifically on Bovada's NBA 2024 title odds, the Spurs come in at the bottom at seventh in the NBA with +10000 odds to win it all.

Behind the Spurs with worse odds to win the title are the Pistons, Jazz, Hornets, Rockets, Magic, and Wizards.

Last season, the Spurs owned one of the worst records at 22-60. It certainly was a long, grueling season to get through but it paid off with the team winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and the No. 1 spot to select French big man Victor Wembanyama.

He is tabbed as the next generational-type player with his ability to greatly impact both ends of the court.

Listed at 7-5, he can shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line, finish at the rim with authority, and can handle the ball like a point guard.

Currently, he is posting 21.6 points per game along with 3.0 blocks, 10.4 rebounds, and 47 percent field goal shooting through 34 games played for the Metropolitans 92.

He will shorten the Spurs' rebuild considerably but he will not be enough for San Antonio to be the final team standing next season.

However, perhaps Vegas oddsmakers are not giving the Spurs their due.

Speaking with Michael Jimenez of San Antonio Spurs Star, last season the Spurs suffered through plenty of player injuries and perhaps were losing to up their odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery. He also notes teams in the bottom seven teams were the Thunder, Magic, and Pacers to name a few.

A fully healthy San Antonio team likely has more wins last season.

Add in Wembanyama and a fully healthy team, not looking to lose, perhaps the odds of the team finishing with the seventh worse record in the chase for the title is too premature.

That's not to say the Spurs will be the last team standing.

It is clear the Spurs won't win the title next season and Vegas' odds are spot on but to discount the team's possible big improvement record-wise might be may be unwise.

However, if this holds out to be true, the silver lining will be the Spurs getting another high draft pick for the 2024 NBA Draft to add to their war chest of multiple first and second-round picks the team currently owns.