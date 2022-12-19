Pack the dome! Spurs' push to break NBA attendance record heats up

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced free public parking for the Spurs' game at the Alamodome to help make NBA history.

SAN ANTONIO — The push for the San Antonio Spurs to break the all-time NBA attendance record is moving into overdrive!

The Spurs announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s Jan. 13 game versus the Warriors return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000.

This places the Spurs within striking distance to break the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks in 1998, and make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.

To help the city and the Spurs make NBA history, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that all city garages would be free to the public the day of the game. He also announced that all city employees will have a half day off from work to be able to support the Silver and Black that day.

And it gets even better!

The team has released another round of $10 community tickets that are available on a first-come first-serve basis (limit six per person) starting Monday at the Alamodome box office and online at Ticketmaster.com or the Spurs app.

The return to the Alamodome game should be a fun-filled event. Younger Spurs fans who never experienced a dome game will get their chance at experiencing it, and for older Spurs fans, it'll be a trip back in time.

TICKET INFO