Locked On Spurs

The Doctor is in! Discussing recent Spurs' injuries, players off the injury list & sneaker news | Locked On Spurs

Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly chat about injured Spurs and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries and discuss the return of Blake Wesley and Jakob Poeltl.

Also, McCorkle shares why NBA players have difficulty in higher elevation games as the Spurs were in Mexico City.

Also, an extended chat about his sneakers collection and some recent Spurs sneaker news.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

