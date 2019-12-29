Fourth Quarter

Pistons 100, Spurs 124

That's a winner!

San Antonio outscored Detroit 77-54 to spin its four-point halftime lead into a 136-109 rout, improving its record to 13-18 and avoiding falling under .500 at home this season. Aldridge and DeRozan were a force to be reckoned with, combining for 54 points. Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray also hits double-digits in points. San Antonio was uncharacteristically hot with its three-point game, sinking 18 of its 35 three-point attempts for a 51% clip.

Up next for the Spurs is a game against the Golden State Warriors on New Year's Even night as San Antonio's homestand continues.

---

The Spurs are sittin' pretty with less than four minutes remaining and a 24-point lead over Detroit.

Third Quarter

Pistons 82, Spurs 99

San Antonio will be in the driver's seat entering the fourth quarter. The Spurs lead, 99-82.

---

San Antonio has its biggest lead of the game with three minutes to go in the third quarter; they lead, 90-71, in a third quarter that has seen them pick up the offensive pace. They already have 11 three-pointers after tallying just eight all of their last game; the Spurs are shooting a blistering 50% from beyond the arc tonight, taking advantage of a part of their game that isn't an advantage most night.

---

San Antonio has upped its lead to eight points in the third quarter, but the Pistons are still hanging around.

Second Quarter

Pistons 55, Spurs 59

A raucous first half of basketball ends with the score at 55-59, advantage San Antonio. Aldridge and DeRozan combined for 34 points one a combined 13-for-20 mark from the field, with Aldridge tallying four first-half three-pointers.

As a team the Spurs are shooting a spectacular 53% from the floor, holding the Pistons to 42% in the process.

---

It's been a back-and-forth affair in the second quarter, but with 3:40 to go, the Spurs lead 50-48.

---

A three-pointer off the hands off Blake Griffin has provided the Pistons with their first lead since early in the first quarter; he and Christian Wood have combined for eight of Detroit's 10 points so far in the second quarter.

First Quarter

Pistons 28, Spurs 30

A 13-5 run by Detroit made things interesting after one quarter of play, but the Spurs remain up by two points after the first dozen minutes that saw a bevy of highlight-reel plays like this one.

---

With 3:27 remaining in the first quarter, San Antonio's lead is out to double-digits as the Spurs hold the Pistons to to 32% shooting in the early going.

---

Through 4:30 of game time, San Antonio is out to a 14-10 lead over the Pistons, led by six early points from DeMar DeRozan. They're also already 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Might the three-point game be an unexpected advantage tonight?

Pregame

Two days after the San Antonio Spurs nearly erased a 15-point deficit in the final minutes against Dallas, the team returns home for a matchup of 12-win teams against the Detroit Pistons.

For as average as the Spurs have been over their last 10 games, in which they have a 5-5 record, Detroit has been worse with just a 4-6 mark over their last 10. The visiting team will be without several players when they take the hardwood at the AT&T Center, including Jordan Bone, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. San Antonio has a healthy lineup.

Though San Antonio owns the all-time record between the two teams in rather lopsided fashion, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Co. will have revenge on their minds after Detroit defeated the Spurs by 34 points earlier this month in Detroit.

Tipoff on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates. You can also watch the game live here.

