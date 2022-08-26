Spurs news: Westbrook-Spurs speculation pops up again, players go kayaking, updated ROY odds, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.
Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.
HERE WE GO AGAIN
The Spurs are being linked in trade speculation with Lakers' Russell Westbrook once again.
With the Lakers reportedly looking to trade Westbrook, Los Angeles needs a team to help facilitate any possible move.
With that being said, the Spurs are among a few teams being named as a possible landing spot to help facilitate a potential deal via Bleacher Report.
Could the Spurs help the Lakers and receive more draft picks in exchange?
Per one NBA executive, the Lakers have three remaining "obvious" partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook swap in the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs or Utah Jazz.
SPURS GO KAYAKING
Tre Jones, Manu Ginobili, and Dominick Barlow recently went kayaking down at San Antonio's Mission Reach and it looks like it was a blast!
ICYMI: BECKY HAMMON NAMED WNBA'S COACH OF THE YEAR
Former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.
Hammon becomes the third former WNBA player to win the award and is the first former player to earn the honor in her debut season as a WNBA head coach and the only one to win the award while coaching the franchise for which she previously played in this case, the former San Antonio Stars.
UPDATED ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS FOR THE SPURS ROOKIE TRIO
With Thunder's rookie Chet Holgrem out for the season, did it help the Spurs' rookies - Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham - with their odds at capturing the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award?
See for yourself:
SPURS CELEBRATE WOMAN'S EQUALITY DAY
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: DANNY SANDOVAL
Danny Sandoval is a big Spurs fan as he always keeps it real and is ready to knock down free throws if the team ever needs some clutch points under pressure.
