Spurs news: Westbrook-Spurs speculation pops up again, players go kayaking, updated ROY odds, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but you may have missed some Spurs news and notes.

Let's catch you up on some recent Spurs news and more.

HERE WE GO AGAIN

The Spurs are being linked in trade speculation with Lakers' Russell Westbrook once again.

With the Lakers reportedly looking to trade Westbrook, Los Angeles needs a team to help facilitate any possible move.

With that being said, the Spurs are among a few teams being named as a possible landing spot to help facilitate a potential deal via Bleacher Report.

Could the Spurs help the Lakers and receive more draft picks in exchange?

Per one NBA executive, the Lakers have three remaining "obvious" partners they should pursue to make a Westbrook swap in the Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs or Utah Jazz.

SPURS GO KAYAKING

Tre Jones, Manu Ginobili, and Dominick Barlow recently went kayaking down at San Antonio's Mission Reach and it looks like it was a blast!

.@Tre3Jones, @Dominickbarlow_ and @manuginobili recently spent a day with the San Antonio River Authority kayaking at Mission Reach 🚣😎



🎥: @sanantonioriver pic.twitter.com/N4TixRrfis — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 25, 2022

ICYMI: BECKY HAMMON NAMED WNBA'S COACH OF THE YEAR

Former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.



Hammon becomes the third former WNBA player to win the award and is the first former player to earn the honor in her debut season as a WNBA head coach and the only one to win the award while coaching the franchise for which she previously played in this case, the former San Antonio Stars.

UPDATED ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS FOR THE SPURS ROOKIE TRIO

With Thunder's rookie Chet Holgrem out for the season, did it help the Spurs' rookies - Jeremy Sochan, Blake Wesley, and Malakai Branham - with their odds at capturing the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award?

See for yourself:

With Chet H. out for the season, Socahn's ROY odds are set at 50/1 via BetOnline. On 6/22 his odds were at 28/1.



Currently, Wesley's odd are at 125/1, Branham's are at

80/1 #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 25, 2022

SPURS CELEBRATE WOMAN'S EQUALITY DAY

Happy #WomensEqualityDay! 🙌



Celebrating the many contributions women make to our world every day and remembering the sacrifice of those early trailblazers in pursuit of the right to vote.



Your Voice. Your Vote. Register today ➡️ https://t.co/K3R3bk5fE2 pic.twitter.com/G7DCDf6PyP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 26, 2022

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: DANNY SANDOVAL

Danny Sandoval is a big Spurs fan as he always keeps it real and is ready to knock down free throws if the team ever needs some clutch points under pressure.

Game 7…tie game…Danny to the free throw line—-ice in these veins. You know I wasn’t going to miss that. 😉 pic.twitter.com/bVzN1TVCXM — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) October 16, 2021