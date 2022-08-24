Spotlight San Antonio Spurs' Isaiah Roby & team news and notes | Locked On Spurs

What can Roby bring to the Spurs next season?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to put in focus the newest member of the Spurs, Isaiah Roby.

What will he bring to the Spurs? Was this a good signing? What can we expect from him?

Also, some Spurs news and notes you may have missed.