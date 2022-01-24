Check out these Spurs fiesta-themed, heart-shaped donuts

Just in time for Valentine's Day!

SAN ANTONIO — If you are starting your search for the perfect Valentine's gift for your Spurs fan sweetheart, then this is for you.

San Antonio bakery Panifico Bake Shop recently introduced its new heart-shaped Spurs donut covered in a glaze made up of the franchise's iconic fiesta colors.

It is sure to be a hit among Spurs fans.

Not only is Panifico Bake Shop trotting out this special treat, it also has Spurs-theme conchas (shell-shaped pastries) for all fans all season long.

San Antonio bakeries are definitely serving up plenty of edible treat for Spurs fans.

One local bakery has Spurs-themed cookies that have been a hit with fans.

What do you say Spurs fans? Will you be getting these sweet treats for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day?