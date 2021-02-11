Local bakeries serving up Spurs, Fiesta-themed treats

The Spurs' retro-colors are eye-catching and can be found on some delicious pastries.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' fiesta colors are a hit with the fanbase and can be found on almost everything.

From team jerseys, sneakers, T-shirts, and more, the Spurs' retro-colors are eye-catching, and can be found on some delicious pastries, thanks to a couple of local bakeries.

Helotes Bakes recently shared photos of their sweet treats featuring last season's Spurs City Edition jerseys.

They also have cookie-shaped basketballs and the Spurs logo to munch on.

Also getting into the act is Texas Native Sweets, giving the team's mascot, The Coyote, some attention. They also have logo and basketball cookies.

There is plenty of fiesta-themed merchandise for all fans.

Recently, the team announced new La Cultura gear featuring the fan-favorite colors, as well as a new "City Edition" jersey for this season.

So, get yourself a box of these treats and cheer on the Spurs as you are decked out in your favorite Fiesta gear.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Do you love the Fiesta colors?