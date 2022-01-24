Sixers 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

Sixers sweep the regular-season series versus the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs picked up another loss on the season losing 115-109 to the Sixers in San Antonio.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 17 points.

The Spurs move to 17-30 and will next play the Rockets on Jan. 25.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"You can't spot teams a quarter in the NBA and come back when you are in the situation we're in. You make it very difficult when you spot somebody a quarter and we did it again," Gregg Popovich.

"We really wanted to win that game. Felt like we had a chance down the stretch. We kind of came back but it just wasn't enough. That hurts because we got a lot of guys in that locker room that want to win," Poeltl.

SIXERS

"We still had too many defensive mistakes in the fourth quarter. We got to clean that up and make a stand and hold our ground there," Tobias Harris.