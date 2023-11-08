'I used to hate the Spurs' | Dirk Nowitzki shares his admiration of the Spurs

The newly-minted Hall of Famer gets real about facing the Spurs in his NBA career.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — If there was one NBA game you could circle on the calendar that was likely going to be an instant classic was the San Antonio Spurs versus the Dallas Mavericks.

In the early 2000s, the Spurs and Mavericks would clash on the hardwood.

It didn't matter if it was a regular-season game or a heated playoff series, Spurs and Mavericks was must-see television.

The Spurs were led by Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker while the Mavs were led by Dirk Nowitzki.

But unfortunately for Nowitzki's Mavs, more often than not, it would be the Spurs coming out on top.

And the newly minted Basketball Hall of Famer has not forgotten those heartbreaking losses to San Antonio.

"I'm not going to lie, I used to hate the Spurs," Nowitzki quipped. "It was just every year they were so good. Every year for so long."

Nowitzki's Mavs met the Spurs in the postseason several times at the height of their rivalry.

The Spurs defeated the Mavericks in the 2001, 2003, 2010, and 2014 playoffs. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs in the 2006 and 2009 postseasons but the lopsided rivalry is still fresh in Nowitzki's mind.

"They were always kind of beating us up. They were the big brother until we finally broke through in 06 (2006) we beat them in the playoffs for the first time," he said.

Putting aside the losses to the Spurs, Nowitzki still admires San Antonio.

He continues to share his respect for his Texas NBA rival, the Spurs Hall of Fame players, coaching, and more.

"Just a credit to them. How great they were. How good Timmy (Tim Duncan) was for almost two decades and obviously all the other guys like Manu (Ginobili) and Tony (Parker)."

"Nothing but respect for obviously coach Pop (Gregg Popovich). What he's done for me. The whole organization."

That admiration was reciprocated from the Spurs to the NBA great.

When Nowitzki announced his retirement in 2019, it was fitting that his final NBA game was against his fiercest NBA rival in San Antonio.

The Spurs gave him a pre-game video tribute highlighting his best against the team while fans stood to give him a standing ovation.

The tribute moved him to tears.

"My last game with the tribute video was super sweet. They didn't have to do that," Nowitzki said.

The video was a classy move by the Spurs and that respect resonated with the Mavs legend.

"There's a lot of respect there. Mutual respect. We had some great battles at the highest stage but always try to be classy and respect for each other," he said. "I think that's what we did for a long period of time."

It is ironic that two of Nowitzki's Hall of Fame Class 2023 are Spurs' Popovich and Parker. Two people who were a thorn in the side of the Mavs for years.

But they all brought out the best in one another year after year and gave their respective fanbases memories for a lifetime.

However, Nowitzki still has a bit of that competitive fuel when it comes to the Spurs as he is set to enter the Hall of Fame.