Cameron Payne says he wishes he was still on the Suns, Spurs fans react

Payne's thoughts on his former team did not go over well with Silver and Black fans.

SAN ANTONIO — The newest member of the San Antonio Spurs, guard Cameron Payne, let it be known that he wishes he was still wearing the Suns uniform.

After getting traded to the Spurs this off-season, Payne spoke about his former team on Instagram Live.

During the video, he says he understands the Suns are chasing a title and had to make roster moves but added he wishes he remained in Phoenix.

“Man, I love Phoenix, bro, I miss Phoenix already,” Payne said.

“I wish I was in Phoenix still but hey, it is where it is, man. They’re trying to win a chip and I respect it. I feel like they could’ve won a chip with me though 'cause like, I’m tough.”

Cameron Payne spoke about being traded from the Phoenix Suns:



“I wish I was in Phoenix still, but hey, it is where it is. They trynna win the chip… I feel like they could’ve won a chip with me, though. ‘Cause like, I’m tough, for real.”



Thoughts on Phoenix trading Cam? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mfow9j7bDC — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 10, 2023

Needless to say, Payne's feelings did not sit well with Spurs fans who proceeded to dog-pile him on social media.

Cameron Payne getting on my damn nerves — Allen (@AllenJBTX) August 10, 2023

Really hope this man isn’t on my team by the start of the season. https://t.co/5UKZVhPUIT — Spurs Interaction (@SpursInteracti1) August 10, 2023

Get this man off my team already…. https://t.co/wzjJECOBb4 — Too Mighty (@TooMightySZN) August 10, 2023

salty ex gf begging to be let back in after she was dumped https://t.co/hCHTRlk2lj — maddy 👽 (@lilmaddens7) August 10, 2023

The Suns traded Payne, a second-round pick, and cash to the Spurs for a protected second-round pick.

Following the deal, he thanked Phoenix for his time in Suns colors.

Love you Phx! 🙏🏽 — Cameron Payne (@campayne) July 16, 2023

Payne is joining a young team with Victor Wembanyama as the anchor and led by Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich.

If he sticks around, he might play a lot of minutes at point guard this season.

Perhaps his feelings about missing Phoenix will change after being in San Antonio, exploring its rich culture, and being a part of one of the greatest franchises in league history.

He may also have to smooth over hard feeling from the Spurs fanbase first.