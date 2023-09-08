Spurs' odds at making the 2024 West Play-In tournament are among the highest

The Spurs should be among the teams for a Play-In spot next season.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting which Western Conference teams will make it to the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

The new annual tournament allows teams with the 7th-10th records to make their way through a tournament to qualify for the 7th and 8th seeds in each conference.

And with the addition of Victor Wembanyama, the return of Gregg Popovich, and boasting a young core, the Spurs' odds of making next season's Play-In tournament are among the highest.

Oddsmaker Caesars Sportsbook is projecting the Spurs to make the tournament. The San Antonio odds are set at +750 to make the tournament.

The team is tied with the Nuggets (ultimately will secure a playoff spot), and the Blazers are set at +1000 to participate.

Some argue their 2022-23 record was indicative of their potential.

Wembanyama will make a huge difference on both ends of the court, the young Spurs players got plenty of NBA experience last season, and players who could be making big leaps in their development are Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Malaki Branham.

However, Vegas oddsmakers are not bullish on the Spurs heading into the new season.

For example, they peg the Spurs to finish among the worst teams in the league and finish last in the Southwest Division.

The Spurs have participated in the Play-In Tournament in 2021 against the Grizzlies and in 2022 versus the Pelicans. San Antonio lost both series.