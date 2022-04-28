Spurs' Dejounte Murray tweets image of Zach LaVine in a Spurs jersey and fans are reacting

LaVine will be a free agent in the NBA offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray riled up the fanbase Thursday night with a simple tweet complete with the wide-eye emoji.

And that now-deleted tweet was a photoshopped image of Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine in a Spurs uniform.

LaVine will be an unrestricted free agent and with the Spurs having more than enough cap space to offer him a hefty contract, it is not out of the realm of possibility San Antonio may inquire if he is willing to relocate from the Windy City to the Alamo City.

In addition, the pair are both from Seattle, WA and the Spurs guard would obviously love to team up with his hometown friend.

Not to mention, they were also 2022 NBA All-Stars teammates.

S E A T T L E ☔️ pic.twitter.com/4SbWMvY1BK — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 24, 2022

Of course, Murray's tweet fired up the fans and they reacted in kind before he deleted it.

Come on @DejounteMurray I know you can pull this off 😳😳😤😤 — Tony Ferland (@TFerland20) April 29, 2022

LaVine is 27-years old and averaged 24.4 points per game last season with the Bulls in 67 games played. He also helped Chicago reach the East playoffs but is scheduled to have left knee surgery in the offseason.

The Spurs upcoming offseason will be interesting with the bevy of draft picks (three first-round picks), outstanding cap space, and a team looking to find the right players to add as the franchise's rebuild moves forward.

Could LaVine be a target for San Antonio?

Murray certainly hopes so.