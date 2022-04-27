Spurs' Joshua Primo show his support for San Antonio artist

The Spurs guard does his part to help a fellow San Antonian.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs players do all they can to help support San Antonio talent and so did guard Joshua Primo.

Local artist, Fabian Santoyo, got himself a nice surprise when the 19-year old pro-player purchased his awesome John Wick painting.

He shared his meet up with Primo, and his girlfriend Sophia, as they all stood for the camera showing off the painting.

"Shout out to Josh Primo and Sophia for picking up my 'Me against the world John Wick'," Santoyo said on social media. "Good luck and I hope this brings you vibes to kill it everyday!"

Santoyo also has plenty of other paintings with a San Antonio vibe.

And nothing sums it up more than a painting he did featuring everyone's favorite Star Wars character, Grogu aka "Baby Yoda" decked out in a Spurs jersey while celebrating Fiesta 2022 complete with his medal sash.

Helping out the community is something all Spurs do.

Lonnie Walker IV recently announced he is helping out Child Abuse Prevention Month in San Antonio, Keldon Johnson shows his support for the city through Lanier High School, and Devin Vassell put on a San Antonio coat drive during last winter.